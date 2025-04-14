Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:43 14.04.2025

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

1 min read
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

The UK has transferred the second tranche of GBP 752 million (EUR 873 million) to Ukraine as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced.

"These funds, secured by income from frozen Russian assets, will be used to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability," the prime minister wrote on Telegram.

Shmyhal specified that the first tranche for the same amount was received by Ukraine in March; in total, the UK will pay Ukraine GBP 2.26 billion (EUR 2.62 billion) within the framework of this mechanism.

"I am grateful to the UK government and our partners from the G7 for their clear and consistent position - Russian funds must work for Ukraine. Together with our partners, we are carrying out systematic work to ensure that all Russian funds are confiscated and transferred to our state," Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported, in early April the European Union transferred EUR 1 billion to Ukraine within the framework of the ERA initiative.

Tags: #shmyhal #uk #era

MORE ABOUT

17:45 11.04.2025
PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

16:59 11.04.2025
Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons components can receive grant of up to UAH 8 mln to create and expand production – Shmyhal

19:52 10.04.2025
Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

14:16 10.04.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

19:27 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU

14:28 09.04.2025
Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

14:12 09.04.2025
EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

17:15 08.04.2025
Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

17:45 02.04.2025
Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

18:09 01.04.2025
Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

Shmyhal believes Ukraine ready to open all negotiation Clusters on EU accession in 2025

HOT NEWS

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

Ukraine receives another EUR1 bln from EU under ERA initiative – Ministry of Finance

EU disburses EUR 1 bln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Ukrainian PM

LATEST

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Nibulon automates work of laboratories, elevator complexes

DTEK restores power supply to 75,500 households in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions in week

Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

Epicenter plans to open five Food Markets in its shopping centers in 2025

Over 1,560 applications registered for participation in third group of REDpreneurUA program

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

No returning to pre-war conditions of agricultural trade with EU

Return of Trump's 25% steel tariff hurts Interpipe, U.S. clients amid pipe shortage

Ukroliyaprom to request Ukrainian govt support for supplying oil extraction plants with raw materials

AD
AD