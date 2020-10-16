Facts

14:26 16.10.2020

Special Communications Service to cooperate with Huawei Ukraine in cybersecurity, cyber defense, telecoms

2 min read
The State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine has signed a memorandum with Huawei Ukraine to improve public-private interaction, as well as cooperation in the areas of cybersecurity, cyber defense and telecommunications, according to a joint press release.

"We are ready to work closely with Huawei to ensure and improve cyber defense and cybersecurity in Ukraine. The State Service for Special Communications deeply appreciates that a world-class company will work with us on projects in the field of information security. I am convinced that our interaction will strengthen the state's defense against cyber threats," Head of the State Special Communications Service Yuriy Schyhol said.

According to the signatories, the memorandum also opens up new opportunities for the implementation of joint research projects, training and advanced training of personnel in the areas of cybersecurity, cyber defense and telecommunications.

"We are confident that through the interaction of the state and the private sector, it is possible to build an effective cyber defense system in Ukraine," Chief of Huawei Ukraine Ma Qi said.

Founded in 1987, Huawei is one of the world's leading providers of information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices.

Huawei has been operating in Ukraine since 2000. Huawei Ukraine's social responsibility strategy covers four areas: education, healthcare, environmental protection, and development.

Tags: #huawei #telecommunications #cooperation #cybersecurity #ukraine
