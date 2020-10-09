Facts

13:39 09.10.2020

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

1 min read
Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Poland Andrzej Duda will hold a meeting in Kyiv on October 12, the presidential press service of Ukraine said.

"On October 12, a meeting will take place between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, who will be in Ukraine on an official visit," the service said in the statement.

According to the presidential website, the official meeting ceremony will take place at Mariyinsky Palace, where the signing of Ukrainian-Polish bilateral documents will also take place.

In addition, on October 13, Zelensky and Duda will visit Odesa, take part in the work of the Ukrainian-Polish economic forum.

Tags: #zelensky #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:26 09.10.2020
Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

14:45 08.10.2020
Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

16:07 07.10.2020
Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

09:43 07.10.2020
Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

09:27 07.10.2020
Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

15:57 05.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

Zelensky: Ukraine will start moving towards 'paperless' workflow regime from 2021

12:18 05.10.2020
Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

Zelensky signs decree on measures to attract IT specialists from Belarus

11:54 03.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Zelensky: Ukraine calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

17:28 01.10.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine will develop nuclear energy, despite opposition of many countries

Zelensky: Ukraine will develop nuclear energy, despite opposition of many countries

17:23 01.10.2020
More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

More than 4,000 COVID-19 cases registered per day due to local election campaign in Ukraine – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

LATEST

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

UK to help equip Ukraine's Navy with modern NATO-compliant missile boats - President's Office

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD