Facts

13:03 07.10.2020

Ukraine, EU sign some agreements to finance various projects

3 min read
Ukraine, EU sign some agreements to finance various projects

At the 22nd Ukraine-EU Summit, Kyiv signed three agreements with the European Commission and three agreements with the European Investment Bank (EIB) aimed at financing various projects.

In particular, an agreement to finance the EU4ResilientRegions programme for EUR 30 million was signed between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission.

According to the document, the EU4ResilientRegions programme aims at enhancing the resilience of eastern and southern Ukraine to the negative impacts of the ongoing conflict, including to hybrid threats and other destabilizing factors. The action will also address most recent destabilization factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and its social and economic impact. In response to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, this action will aim to enhance Ukraine's overall resilience, notably to hybrid threats.

The Civil Society Facility programme for EUR 20 million was also signed between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission. The programme focuses on social innovation and active citizenship as core principles for civic engagement and the premises for sustainable democratic societies. It aims to support the capacity of civil society organizations to engage in policy dialogue, to act as governance actors and to drive the country's social and economic development.

In addition, the Climate package for a sustainable economy (CASE) programme for EUR 10 million was signed between the Ukrainian government and the European Commission.

This programme supports Ukraine in the implementation of measures towards a climate neutral, clean and resource-efficient economy. This includes support in areas such as circular economy and waste management, energy efficiency, emission-free urban transport as well as support to climate mitigation and adaptation.

In addition, this agreement provides for the creation of a joint resource center for climate innovation between Ukraine and the EU and the implementation of "green" measures within the framework of the National Transport Strategy until 2030.

All three documents were signed by Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna and Member of the European Commission for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi.

Three agreements with the EIB were signed.

Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov and Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Teresa Czerwińska signed an Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the EIB on financing the Energy Efficiency of Public Buildings in Ukraine project. The loan will enable the installation of modern equipment in buildings, such as meters and energy consumption control systems, the modernization of heating, ventilation and lighting systems, and upgrades to exterior surfaces (facades, roofs, slab insulation, basement ceilings, replacement of windows and doors).

Also a EUR 30 million loan provided for by the guarantee agreement Logistic Network (Ukrposhta modernization and digitalization) was signed by Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy, CEO of Ukrposhta JSC Ihor Smelyansky and Vice-President of the EIB Lilyana Pavlova.

The loan will allow Ukrposhta to start modernizing its logistics network with three new sorting hubs, 20 postal depots and IT infrastructure. The beneficiary is to return the loans within 20 years.

Tags: #ukraine_eu #summit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:43 07.10.2020
Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

Free trade area with EU should correspond to current economic realities of Ukrainian, EU – Zelensky

09:14 07.10.2020
EU unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity – summit's statement

EU unwavering in its support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity – summit's statement

17:29 05.10.2020
EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

EU to discuss problems of fight against corruption in Ukraine during Ukraine-EU summit

09:32 28.09.2020
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

13:29 26.09.2020
Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

Ukraine-EU summit to take place on Oct 6, not Oct 1

12:53 09.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

Ukraine-EU summit participants failed to agree on stepping up Russia sanctions for Kerch Strait incident – Poroshenko

17:57 08.07.2019
Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

Five cooperation documents signed at Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv

16:24 08.07.2019
Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

Ukraine-EU summit begins in Kyiv

09:44 08.07.2019
Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

Poroshenko: Ukraine-EU summit can be starting point, create ambitious framework for development of relations for five years

13:25 06.07.2019
Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

Discussion of deoligarchization at Ukraine-EU summit will show its importance for EU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

Technical reason for abnormal operation of An-26 engine crashed near Chuhuiv established – Urusky

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

No grounds today for postponing local elections in Ukraine – Razumkov

Borrell: EU doesn't give money unconditionally, its aid to Ukraine connected with reforms

EU recognizes Ukraine's European aspirations, declares its commitment to political association, economic integration

Zelensky denies his influence on NABU work, SAPO new head to be selected at 'big competition'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD