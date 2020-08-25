Facts

09:36 25.08.2020

Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

2 min read
Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have agreed to hold a Normandy summit with the participation of the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in order to address the settlement process in Donbas at the end of September 2020, Zelensky said on Monday, August 24.

"Heiko Maas. I am glad that on the Independence Day we have such a high level guest. Germany is consistent in supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Agreed that the N4 [Normandy Four] Summit should take place in late September," Zelensky said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian presidential press service later issued a press release concerning Zelensky's meeting with Maas in Kyiv. "Ukraine supports Germany's position that the summit of the leaders should be held at the end of September," Zelensky said.

"In fact, there's a feeling that the teams are working quite well now. Anyway, there have been no combat deaths and injuries for 29 days. I believe this is our great joint victory," he said.

Maas said Germany would apply every effort to make the peace process successful. "He expressed the hope that a meeting between the foreign ministers of the countries involved in the Normandy Format planned for September 2020 should provide an extra impetus to the implementation of the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris," it said.

Maas also reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine's course toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration. "At the same time, he agreed with the need to preserve the EU's sanction policy toward Russia until the elimination of the reasons for its institution, namely the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the war in Donbas," it said.

The parties also mentioned their mutual determination to cooperate in the context of Ukraine's recognition as NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

A meeting between aides to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries is scheduled for August 28 and is expected to take place in Paris. The aides will be preparing a meeting in Berlin between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #maas #germany #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:25 25.08.2020
Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

16:12 24.08.2020
Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

15:34 24.08.2020
U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

14:37 24.08.2020
Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

14:16 24.08.2020
Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

14:14 24.08.2020
FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

11:53 24.08.2020
Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

Some 1,799 people fall ill with COVID-19, 22 die, 289 recover in Ukraine over past day - NSDC

13:20 22.08.2020
Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

Zelensky believes that Ukraine's budget to withstand increase in minimum salary

12:59 22.08.2020
It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

It is necessary to find dialogue format in Belarus – Zelensky

12:58 22.08.2020
There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

There is no sense to talk about replacing Minsk for TCG negotiations now – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine reports 1,658 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, 346 recoveries in past 24 hours

Donbas ceasefire should be solidified - German FM

U.S. rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea - Pompeo

Ukraine will never compromise on what will undermine its territorial integrity, development as European, democratic country, create delay action mine in it – Kuleba

FMs of Normandy Four countries may meet in Sept - German FM Maas

LATEST

Belarusian independence important to Kyiv, not names of leaders - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv police receive number of anonymous reports about mining of objects, mainly in city center

March of defenders starts in Kyiv

Yulia Tymoshenko tests positive for COVID-19, believed to be in serious condition - spokesperson

West openly meddling in Belarus' internal affairs - Lukashenko

Lukashenko orders monitoring NATO forces' movement, tightening control over Belarus' Western border

SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

Russian-occupation forces fired once using anti-tank grenade launcher near Maryinka – Defense Ministry

The number of patients with COVID-19 per day not increase only in Kherson region – NSDC

Klitschko: 7 people died due to COVID-19 per day in Kyiv, 179 new patients

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD