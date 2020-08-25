Zelensky, Maas propose holding Normandy summit in late Sept

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have agreed to hold a Normandy summit with the participation of the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in order to address the settlement process in Donbas at the end of September 2020, Zelensky said on Monday, August 24.

"Heiko Maas. I am glad that on the Independence Day we have such a high level guest. Germany is consistent in supporting the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Agreed that the N4 [Normandy Four] Summit should take place in late September," Zelensky said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian presidential press service later issued a press release concerning Zelensky's meeting with Maas in Kyiv. "Ukraine supports Germany's position that the summit of the leaders should be held at the end of September," Zelensky said.

"In fact, there's a feeling that the teams are working quite well now. Anyway, there have been no combat deaths and injuries for 29 days. I believe this is our great joint victory," he said.

Maas said Germany would apply every effort to make the peace process successful. "He expressed the hope that a meeting between the foreign ministers of the countries involved in the Normandy Format planned for September 2020 should provide an extra impetus to the implementation of the decisions made at the Normandy-format summit in Paris," it said.

Maas also reaffirmed Germany's support for Ukraine's course toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration. "At the same time, he agreed with the need to preserve the EU's sanction policy toward Russia until the elimination of the reasons for its institution, namely the occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the war in Donbas," it said.

The parties also mentioned their mutual determination to cooperate in the context of Ukraine's recognition as NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner.

A meeting between aides to the leaders of the Normandy Four countries is scheduled for August 28 and is expected to take place in Paris. The aides will be preparing a meeting in Berlin between French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.