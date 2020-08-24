Facts

Ukraine expects Germany to join intl platform on Crimea - Kuleba

Ukraine will be grateful to Germany if it considers Kyiv's proposal and its format of participation in the international platform for the return of Russian-occupied Crimea after its final approval, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Separately, we paid attention to the issue of Crimea. This issue is always on the agenda. We hold it very high. I informed Heiko [German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas] that the Foreign Ministry had developed a concept for an international platform on Crimea. And after its final finalization and approval, we will be grateful to Germany if it considers our proposal and its format of participation in this platform," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Kyiv on Monday.

