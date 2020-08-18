Facts

09:17 18.08.2020

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called him on Sunday "to talk."

"Merkel called me: 'I want to talk.' These [people like] [Lithuanian President Gitanas] Nauseda, and others [...] 'We want to talk.' [...] Don't try to incline me, no matter from the West or from the East," Lukashenko said during a dialogue with workers at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant on Monday.

The Belarus 1 television channel broadcast an excerpt from the video record of the meeting on Monday evening.

