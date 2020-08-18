Lukashenko says Merkel called him

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel called him on Sunday "to talk."

"Merkel called me: 'I want to talk.' These [people like] [Lithuanian President Gitanas] Nauseda, and others [...] 'We want to talk.' [...] Don't try to incline me, no matter from the West or from the East," Lukashenko said during a dialogue with workers at the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant on Monday.

The Belarus 1 television channel broadcast an excerpt from the video record of the meeting on Monday evening.