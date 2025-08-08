Zelenskyy informs Czech PM about efforts to ensure real peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

"Informed about all our contacts and efforts to ensure an end to the killings and real peace. Many calls these days, many contacts at various levels. Everyone is united by the fact that the war must be ended and that Europe must develop a common position on every important security aspect," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, the United States is determined to achieve a ceasefire, so it is necessary to jointly support all constructive steps.

"A decent, reliable, lasting peace can only be a joint result," the president said.

He thanked the Czech Republic for all the support provided to Ukraine, in particular for the Czech initiative to provide soldiers with artillery. "This helped save many lives and strengthen our positions. Thanks to strength, we are moving towards reliable security," the head of state said.