Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko has passed Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Buket Kabakci an address regarding the attack on Ukrainian citizen Daria Kyryliuk and three more women in a Turkish city.

"By order of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, I held a meeting with Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Ms Buket Kabakci and passed her an address regarding a violent attack on Ukrainian citizen Daria Kyryliuk, who was violently beaten along with three more women in a Turkish city," Gerashchenko said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Ukraine hopes to see an unbiased, transparent and fast investigation into the incident, adding that those guilty must be punished.

Earlier, Ukrainian model Daria Kyryliuk said that she was violently beaten at a Turkish resort where she was spending her vacation. She also posted a picture of her bruised face and her own version of the incident in the Instagram account.

According to Kyryliuk, she had rest on the Momo Beach together with her friends and boyfriend. Security guards of the beach attacked them. The woman said that the security service paid no attention to their opponents' gender and injured both women and men.