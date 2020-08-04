Facts

18:02 04.08.2020

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

1 min read
Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko has passed Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Buket Kabakci an address regarding the attack on Ukrainian citizen Daria Kyryliuk and three more women in a Turkish city.

"By order of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, I held a meeting with Deputy Ambassador of Turkey to Ukraine Ms Buket Kabakci and passed her an address regarding a violent attack on Ukrainian citizen Daria Kyryliuk, who was violently beaten along with three more women in a Turkish city," Gerashchenko said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He emphasized that Ukraine hopes to see an unbiased, transparent and fast investigation into the incident, adding that those guilty must be punished.

Earlier, Ukrainian model Daria Kyryliuk said that she was violently beaten at a Turkish resort where she was spending her vacation. She also posted a picture of her bruised face and her own version of the incident in the Instagram account.

According to Kyryliuk, she had rest on the Momo Beach together with her friends and boyfriend. Security guards of the beach attacked them. The woman said that the security service paid no attention to their opponents' gender and injured both women and men.

Tags: #attack #gerashchenko #turkey #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

11:33 04.08.2020
Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

11:12 03.08.2020
Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

Russia's leaders will accept existence of independent Ukraine - foreign intelligence chief

09:25 03.08.2020
Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

Ukraine records 990 new COVID-19 cases, 333 recoveries, 13 deaths in past 24 hours – NSDC

09:12 03.08.2020
New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

New rules of adaptive quarantine take effect in Ukraine

14:27 01.08.2020
Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

11:12 01.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

17:33 31.07.2020
In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

LATEST

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

PGO ensures execution of court sentence on special confiscation of UAH 195 mln laundered in drug trade

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

'Terrorist' who threatened to blow up Kyiv business center is notified on suspicion, issue of imposing pretrial restraint is decided – prosecutor's office

If someone gives recommendations, instructions to HACC, we to declare this publicly – court's head

High Anti-Corruption Court issues 13 guilty verdicts, one not guilty for almost year of work – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

It is not necessary to demonize submission regarding constitutionality of anti-corruption court – High Anti-Corruption Court's head

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times over past day, one provocation from enemy's side recorded from beginning of current day – JFO HQ

'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

'Kyiv terrorist' captured alive, no explosion happened – Gerashchenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD