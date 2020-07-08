Facts

12:03 08.07.2020

Zelensky decides to use aircraft for firefighting operations in Luhansk region – Avakov

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has decided to use aircraft to extinguish wildfires in Luhansk region, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov has said.

"We have three hotbeds of concern. The president decided today to use aviation. The peculiarity of the decision is the demarcation line proximity and our lack of understanding on the part of the occupation authorities on the other side of demarcation line," he said at a briefing in Luhansk region on Wednesday. Avakov pointed out that the goal is to completely localize all fires by the end of the day.

Tags: #luhansk_region #zelensky #avakov #wildfires
