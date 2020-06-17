Facts

16:22 17.06.2020

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

Russia continues policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainians in Crimea – Reintegration ministry

The Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories declares that Russia continues the policy of forced passport campaign for Ukrainian citizens in Crimea.

"For the seventh year now, Russia has grossly violated all regulations of the international law since the illegal occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, after military aggression and the occupation of Ukrainian territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The signing by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin of a decree depriving Ukrainian citizens of the possibility of owning land in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia is another step towards imposing Russian citizenship and discrimination of our citizens on the territory of our state. Staying hostage gives the right to survival, but the occupier's actions deprive our citizens of this as well. Russia, once again violating the rules of Geneva and Hague Conventions, suppresses the citizens of Ukraine depriving them of rights to their property," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

However, a National center for documenting violations of human rights and freedoms, namely, property, personal and others, is being created under the auspices of the Reintegration Ministry.

"This center will become a possession for everyone that will need it, and the facts collected will be the basis for the protection of their rights and freedoms both in Ukraine's courts and international ones. We will do our best to help people bring criminals to justice, be it the aggressor country or a particular person. The actions aimed at appropriating property should not remain unpunished," the ministry said.

