Lubinets urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia due to systematic violations of human rights in temporary occupied territories

Russia is systematically violating the norms of international humanitarian law by forcibly displacing the civilian population. These are Ukrainians who were taken out of Ukrainian territories by the occupiers since the beginning of 2022, as well as citizens who were deprived of their freedom since 2014, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"Women, men, children, the elderly and people with disabilities are being forcibly 'evacuated' from their homes at gunpoint, depriving them of choice and hope of returning! Such 'evacuations' are accompanied by the systematic isolation of people from the outside world: in many cases, means of communication are taken away, access to information is restricted, and contact with relatives is deliberately made impossible," Lubinets said in a Telegram channel.

He said people in the Ukrainian temporary occupied territories are being illegally persecuted for their pro-Ukrainian position.

"Numerous cases of torture, physical and psychological violence have been documented. The occupiers are fabricating criminal cases against Ukrainians. All this is part of a repressive policy aimed at suppressing resistance and is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. The Fourth Geneva Convention directly prohibits the forcible transfer of civilians, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," the ombudsman said.

Separately, Lubinets said Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians who have become victims of illegal detention by the aggressor state. For more than 1,800 people, there is confirmed data on detention on the territory of Russia, of which 880 have been confirmed by the ICRC, including since 2014. At the same time, the real number of illegally detained civilians may be significantly higher due to limited access to information.

"That is why, in connection with the systematic violations of international humanitarian law committed by the Russian Federation, I appeal to the international community. I call for increased pressure on Russia – political, legal, sanctions. Join the process of returning home all evacuated, deported Ukrainian civilians, including children, as well as prisoners of war. Strengthen observation and monitoring missions so that every crime is recorded. Contribute to bringing the perpetrators to justice," Lubinets said.

"I emphasize that violations of IHL norms against civilians are systemic. These are coordinated crimes and are part of the targeted policy of the aggressor state! The world must understand: Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and Ukrainian identity," he said.