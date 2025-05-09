Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 09.05.2025

Lubinets urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia due to systematic violations of human rights in temporary occupied territories

2 min read
Lubinets urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia due to systematic violations of human rights in temporary occupied territories

Russia is systematically violating the norms of international humanitarian law by forcibly displacing the civilian population. These are Ukrainians who were taken out of Ukrainian territories by the occupiers since the beginning of 2022, as well as citizens who were deprived of their freedom since 2014, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said.

"Women, men, children, the elderly and people with disabilities are being forcibly 'evacuated' from their homes at gunpoint, depriving them of choice and hope of returning! Such 'evacuations' are accompanied by the systematic isolation of people from the outside world: in many cases, means of communication are taken away, access to information is restricted, and contact with relatives is deliberately made impossible," Lubinets said in a Telegram channel.

He said people in the Ukrainian temporary occupied territories are being illegally persecuted for their pro-Ukrainian position.

"Numerous cases of torture, physical and psychological violence have been documented. The occupiers are fabricating criminal cases against Ukrainians. All this is part of a repressive policy aimed at suppressing resistance and is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. The Fourth Geneva Convention directly prohibits the forcible transfer of civilians, torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," the ombudsman said.

Separately, Lubinets said Ukraine has identified almost 16,000 civilians who have become victims of illegal detention by the aggressor state. For more than 1,800 people, there is confirmed data on detention on the territory of Russia, of which 880 have been confirmed by the ICRC, including since 2014. At the same time, the real number of illegally detained civilians may be significantly higher due to limited access to information.

"That is why, in connection with the systematic violations of international humanitarian law committed by the Russian Federation, I appeal to the international community. I call for increased pressure on Russia – political, legal, sanctions. Join the process of returning home all evacuated, deported Ukrainian civilians, including children, as well as prisoners of war. Strengthen observation and monitoring missions so that every crime is recorded. Contribute to bringing the perpetrators to justice," Lubinets said.

"I emphasize that violations of IHL norms against civilians are systemic. These are coordinated crimes and are part of the targeted policy of the aggressor state! The world must understand: Russia is waging a war of aggression against Ukraine and Ukrainian identity," he said.

Tags: #occupied_territories #rights #violations

MORE ABOUT

18:44 03.04.2025
Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

Zelenskyy admits that return of some territories possible through diplomatic means

16:08 03.04.2025
Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

14:27 01.04.2025
Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

Russia begins illegal conscription of Ukrainians into armed forces in occupied territories of Ukraine – MFA

10:53 27.03.2025
Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

Russia will not leave occupied territories of Ukraine, but they will not be recognized as Russian – Kellogg

12:39 19.03.2025
Ukraine won’t recognize occupied territories as Russian – Zelenskyy

Ukraine won’t recognize occupied territories as Russian – Zelenskyy

11:42 17.03.2025
Waltz on occupied territories of Ukraine: We must ask ourselves whether it is in our national interests

Waltz on occupied territories of Ukraine: We must ask ourselves whether it is in our national interests

13:39 13.03.2025
Violations of the Right to Defense Lead in Ukrainian Courts, - IAC ISHR Report

Violations of the Right to Defense Lead in Ukrainian Courts, - IAC ISHR Report

10:36 22.01.2025
Ukraine doesn’t recognize occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy

Ukraine doesn’t recognize occupied territories as part of Russia – Zelenskyy

20:34 27.12.2024
Russia grossly violates children's rights in temporarily occupied territories – ombudsman

Russia grossly violates children's rights in temporarily occupied territories – ombudsman

14:57 23.08.2024
Migration Service should develop special procedure for obtaining passports for people from occupation who earlier didn’t have Ukrainian documents

Migration Service should develop special procedure for obtaining passports for people from occupation who earlier didn’t have Ukrainian documents

HOT NEWS

Special Tribunal's investigations to begin in 2026 – Kallas

Person killed, another injured in airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

USA trusts Russians less after Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Rome - Luxembourg FM

Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

AD
AD