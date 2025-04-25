Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula by force, but there are various ways to pressure Russia to discuss territorial issues after an unconditional ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It is true what President Trump says. I agree with him that today we do not have enough weapons. Weapons, not people. Because our people are the main thing, the most important thing. But to say that we do not have an army is not true, I think so," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

"Therefore, I agree with President Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to use weapons to regain control of the Crimean peninsula," the head of state added.

However, according to him, there are opportunities in the world for sanctions and other economic pressure, diplomatic pressure, “to say this, to discuss territorial issues, but only after a complete, unconditional ceasefire.”

The President stressed that Ukraine is ready for dialogue in any format at any time, but only after a real signal that Russia is ready to end the war.

"Such a signal is a complete, unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy explained.