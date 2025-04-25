Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 25.04.2025

Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine doesn’t have enough weapons to regain control over Crimea by forced means – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not have enough weapons to regain control over the Russia-occupied Crimean peninsula by force, but there are various ways to pressure Russia to discuss territorial issues after an unconditional ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"It is true what President Trump says. I agree with him that today we do not have enough weapons. Weapons, not people. Because our people are the main thing, the most important thing. But to say that we do not have an army is not true, I think so," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

"Therefore, I agree with President Trump that Ukraine does not have enough weapons to use weapons to regain control of the Crimean peninsula," the head of state added.

However, according to him, there are opportunities in the world for sanctions and other economic pressure, diplomatic pressure, “to say this, to discuss territorial issues, but only after a complete, unconditional ceasefire.”

The President stressed that Ukraine is ready for dialogue in any format at any time, but only after a real signal that Russia is ready to end the war.

"Such a signal is a complete, unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy explained.

Tags: #president #deoccupation #crimea

MORE ABOUT

20:58 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

20:57 25.04.2025
Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

18:53 25.04.2025
Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

Trump: Ukraine won’t be able to join NATO, Crimea will stay with Russia

14:02 25.04.2025
Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

Ukraine insists that Crimea not be officially recognized as Russian – media

20:44 24.04.2025
Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar People makes statement on inadmissibility of recognizing Crimea as Russian

20:38 23.04.2025
Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

Trump: Statements about Ukraine's legal non-recognition of Crimea’s occupation harmful for peace talks with Russia

19:41 23.04.2025
Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

Zelenskyy to be in South Africa on Thurs together with Svyrydenko, presidential plane already over Africa

20:35 18.04.2025
Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

Light industry entrepreneurs ask Zelenskyy to intervene in situation regarding pressure on them by law enforcers in favor of importers

20:16 14.04.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

Zelenskyy congratulates Ecuadorian president on re-election

21:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump's statement on Crimea: Ukraine won’t legally recognize any temporarily occupied territories as Russian

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA warns any foreign troops against participating in Moscow parade on May 9

Ukraine expects strong security guarantees from USA, like Israel

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

US signals about possible withdrawal from peace process intended to ‘stimulate peace process’- Ukrainian MFA

More than 30 victims of missile strike on Kyiv on Thurs remain in hospitals – Zelenskyy

Trump: Talks with Russia and Ukraine going well, but the situation is very fragile

Lawsuit on dividing Poroshenko family's property aimed at protecting ability to finance AFU, political activity - European Solidarity

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Ukraine to sign contract with winner of concession tender in Chornomorsk port in Q 4 2025 - Ministry of Development

Ukraine to receive over EUR22 mln from European partners to ensure nuclear safety - Ministry of Environment

AD
AD