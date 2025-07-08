Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:58 08.07.2025

Seven more Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territory returned to Ukraine – Yermak

Within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, seven Ukrainian children who were in the temporarily occupied territory were returned, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak reported.

"Within the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, seven more Ukrainian children were managed to be returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Their age is from 6 to 17 years. The families lived under constant pressure from the occupation authorities – they were forced to obtain Russian documents, were forbidden to speak Ukrainian, were threatened with deprivation of parental rights and faced obstacles in access to medical care and freedom of movement," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He reported that the children are currently safe.

"I am grateful to the team of the Ombudsman's Office and international partners for their help in organizing the rescue of our children," Yermak added.

Tags: #occupied_territories #yermak #bring_kids_back_ua

