Enemy occupies villages of Zeleny Kut, Novoukrainka near administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions – DeepState

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The enemy occupied the settlements of Zeleny Kut and Novoukrainka near the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions and is trying to advance further, DeepState reported on Telegram on Saturday.

It is noted that these villages are located near the village of Dachne, where the occupiers are actively trying to advance, but the fighters of the Defense Forces are trying to prevent them from gaining a foothold in the settlement.

"The situation in Dachne area is dynamic and tense. To prevent advances to Dnipropetrovsk region and the occupation of the village, the Defense Forces have attracted additional resources, but due to the quantitative advantage and continuous assaults by small groups of infantry, the enemy is breaking through the defensive lines of Ukrainian fighters," the report says.