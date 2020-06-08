Russian investigators in Crimea send Jemilev case to court without notifying defender, his defense team – lawyer

The Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea has sent the case against Ukrainian MP Mustafa Jemilev, who is also a leader of the Crimean Tatar People, to court, Jemilev's defense lawyer Mykola Polozov said on his Facebook page.

He noted that the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation was violated while the indictment was drawn up and sent to court.

"According to Part 1 of Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Russia, as soon as an indictment is approved, the prosecutor sends the case to court and notifies the defender, his or her defense lawyer, the victim, the civil plaintiff, the civil defendant and (or) their representatives about this and explains them their right to file a motion for holding a preliminary hearing. As we can see, the investigator, the head of the investigation department and the investigation department itself are not mentioned in the law as an addressee for notifying the prosecutors of sending the case to court," Polozov said.

He also said that the opposite situation took place in the Jemilev case.

"Everything is vice versa in the occupied Crimea. They did not notify me (a defender), they did not notify Mustafa, and, first of all, they illegally notified the investigative agency, which quickly reported about this," the lawyer said.

As reported, the case was opened against Jemilev on August 11, 2014. He was charged under Part 3 of Article 322 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Russian Federation), Part 1 of Article 222 (illegal handling of weapons) and Part 1 of Article 244 (careless storage of firearms, allowing their use by another person, which led to the death of a person or other serious consequences) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Charge against Jemilev was brought on April 13 in absentia.