Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:19 31.03.2025

Kharkiv resident, passing on data about Defense Forces in the city to Russian rep, receives 15 years in prison

Kominternovsky District Court of Kharkiv found a 36-year-old local resident, officially unemployed, guilty of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"She was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property ... Now the period for filing an appeal is underway," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported.

As it was established, at the end of 2023, the woman began communicating with a representative of the Russian Federation and, on his instructions, began collecting and transmitting information about the location of Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv. The accused had pro-Russian views and was ready to work "for the idea", so she did not receive money for this data.

The woman used to transmit information about the concentration sites of Ukrainian troops in the form of text messages. The Russian Armed Forces used this information to plan targeted attacks on Kharkiv.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman in early 2024. During searches, a telephone and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were found and seized from her.

During the trial, the accused partially admitted her guilt. She stated that she has communist views and believes that "we should be friends" with the Russian Federation. According to the defendant, her acquaintance, who lives in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region and allegedly had the goal of moving to Kharkiv, was interested in the presence of Ukrainian military personnel in certain locations - she passed on the collected data to him.

"The woman's guilt was fully confirmed by the totality of evidence provided by the prosecution," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office noted.

Tags: #trator #court #kharkiv

