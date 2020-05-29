Police activate interception plan after shootings in Brovary – Interior ministry

An interception plan has been introduced in the Kyiv region due to a shootout that took place on the morning of May 29 in Brovary, the press service of Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said.

"Kyiv regional police are conducting a set of operational and investigative measures to identify and detain the participants in the incident. Now 11 people have been detained. Two people were injured. They were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds," the Facebook message said.

As reported, on Friday, May 29, at about 07.15, the police of the Kiev region received a report of a shooting of unknown persons. Some of the participants were detained by police at the scene.

"Persons who arrived from other regions of Ukraine were detained," police said.

According to the preliminary reports, there was a conflict between entrepreneurs who are engaged in illegal passenger and cargo transportation.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said three participants in the shootout were wounded by traumatic weapons.