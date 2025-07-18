Interfax-Ukraine
13:39 18.07.2025

Trypilsky Packaging Plant maintains slight reduction in corrugated packaging output for six months

Trypilsky Packaging Plant, located in Ukrainka, Kyiv region, and a subsidiary of the Rubizhne Cardboard and Packaging Mill (which suspended operations in Luhansk region), in January-June 2025 reduced the output of corrugated packaging by 1.7% compared to the same period in 2024 - to 78.65 million square meters.

According to the statistical data of the UkrPapir association provided to Interfax-Ukraine, at the same time, the plant stably maintains second place in production of corrugated packaging in Ukraine after the Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill (108.4 million square meters).

In June, the mill increased production of corrugated packaging by 6.6% compared to June 2024, to 13.3 million square meters, which, however, is 9% less than the May 2025 figure.

The plant's production volume in monetary terms in the first half of the year exceeded last year's by 5%, amounting to UAH 1.4 billion.

As reported, the main enterprises of the industry that provided data to the UkrPapir association in January-June increased production of cardboard boxes by 2% in total, to almost 288 million square meters.

