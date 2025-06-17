June 18 designated day of mourning in Kyiv region – KVMA

A day of mourning has been declared in the Kyiv region on Wednesday, June 18, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, announced on Tuesday.

"In the Kyiv region, June 18 has been declared a Day of Mourning for those killed in the enemy attack on Kyiv. On this day, state flags will be lowered to half-mast, and any entertainment events will be prohibited," he wrote on Telegram.

Kalashnyk expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. "We are with you in your pain. We bow our heads in memory of the innocently killed Ukrainians," he wrote.