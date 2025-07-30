SBI investigates incident in Mykolaiv after man jumps from bridge during registration check

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man in Mykolaiv, who fled from a detachment of law enforcement officers and military draft personnel (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center) before jumping from a bridge to his death.

"It has been established that on July 30, at about 10:00, a joint detachment consisting of a police officer and three officers … stopped a man in one of the industrial districts of the city to check his registration documents. However, he immediately began to run away from the detachment towards the pedestrian bridge over the road and jumped from the bridge, which led to his death," the SBI reported said its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Currently, an inspection of the scene is being conducted, the identity of the deceased is being established, interrogations of the police officer, eyewitnesses to the incident are being established.

Information about the man's possible affiliation with one of the military units is being checked.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or official authority by a military official).

The procedural management is carried out by the Mykolaiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Southern Region.