Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:44 16.07.2025

BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

2 min read
BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals
Photo: https://esbu.gov.ua/

Detectives of the territorial department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in the Kyiv region reported suspicions to the organizer and five of his accomplices, who organized the clandestine production of coffee and its sale under the guise of products of famous world brands, the BES press service has reported.

According to the investigation, the suspects, without having any contracts, licenses or other permits for the use of trademarks, organized large-scale production of counterfeit coffee in warehouses in the region. The counterfeit products were manufactured and sold under the guise of the original - wholesale and retail via the Internet, retail outlets and local markets.

In addition, the suspects legalized over 100 million UAH of income received from illegal activities.

During the investigative actions, equipment for the production, processing and packaging of coffee products, printing equipment, finished products, cash, computer equipment, mobile phones, documentation and draft records confirming illegal activities were seized. In addition, 11 luxury vehicles were seized, including Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes-Benz S 65, Ford Explorer, Dodge Durango, Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300 S, Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Corvette, etc.

The organizer and his five accomplices were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 229 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kyiv_region #bes #clandestine_production

MORE ABOUT

16:01 12.07.2025
European Solidarity, Holos MPs demand govt appoint head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau

European Solidarity, Holos MPs demand govt appoint head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau

12:17 12.07.2025
Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

13:56 08.07.2025
Commission awaiting Ukrainian govt's official justification of decision seeking to resubmit candidates for post of Economic Security Bureau chief

Commission awaiting Ukrainian govt's official justification of decision seeking to resubmit candidates for post of Economic Security Bureau chief

11:20 08.07.2025
IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

15:48 01.07.2025
BES puts Ukrbudinevstbank shareholders on wanted list

BES puts Ukrbudinevstbank shareholders on wanted list

11:21 23.06.2025
Kyiv region subjected to massive shelling: one person died, eight were injured, incl rescuers – SES

Kyiv region subjected to massive shelling: one person died, eight were injured, incl rescuers – SES

11:00 18.06.2025
Candidate for head of the Bureau of Economic Security unveils institutional reform plan

Candidate for head of the Bureau of Economic Security unveils institutional reform plan

15:28 17.06.2025
June 18 designated day of mourning in Kyiv region – KVMA

June 18 designated day of mourning in Kyiv region – KVMA

10:12 16.06.2025
One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

One person injured in Russian drone attack in Kyiv region

11:42 13.06.2025
Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security leadership contest cast into doubt over non-transparent evaluation

HOT NEWS

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian weapons should increase

Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

LATEST

Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

Plenary talks of Lublin Triangle FMs taking place in Poland

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

Poland raising fighter jets during Russian attacks insufficient, must help Ukraine close sky – Kondratiuk

SBI investigates beating of conscript by military draft officers in Mykolaiv

Partners' meeting on Patriot system transfer to Ukraine may take place on July 23 – media

AD
AD