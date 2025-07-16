BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

Photo: https://esbu.gov.ua/

Detectives of the territorial department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) in the Kyiv region reported suspicions to the organizer and five of his accomplices, who organized the clandestine production of coffee and its sale under the guise of products of famous world brands, the BES press service has reported.

According to the investigation, the suspects, without having any contracts, licenses or other permits for the use of trademarks, organized large-scale production of counterfeit coffee in warehouses in the region. The counterfeit products were manufactured and sold under the guise of the original - wholesale and retail via the Internet, retail outlets and local markets.

In addition, the suspects legalized over 100 million UAH of income received from illegal activities.

During the investigative actions, equipment for the production, processing and packaging of coffee products, printing equipment, finished products, cash, computer equipment, mobile phones, documentation and draft records confirming illegal activities were seized. In addition, 11 luxury vehicles were seized, including Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes-Benz S 65, Ford Explorer, Dodge Durango, Dodge Charger, Chrysler 300 S, Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Corvette, etc.

The organizer and his five accomplices were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 229 and Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.