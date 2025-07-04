Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

On National Police Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to police officers, in particular, he awarded the title Hero of Ukraine to four police officers, one of them posthumously.

"Today I congratulated our Ukrainian police officers - National Police Day of Ukraine. I congratulated the guys and presented them with state awards, in particular the title of Hero of Ukraine - four police officers, one of them, unfortunately, posthumously," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He noted that police units, along with everyone in the Defence Forces, are fighting at the front.