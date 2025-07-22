EVA plans to open 10 compact stores by year end

Rush LLC, the owner of the EVA chain in Ukraine, opened the first store of the new compact format EVA Nearby on July 12 in the village of Zazymia in Kyiv region (Brovary district), the company's press service reported.

By the end of 2025, the chain plans to open 10 stores of the EVA Nearby format. The nearest openings are already scheduled for July in Kyiv region in the village of Sofiyivska Borschahivka (Bucha district) and in the village of Hatne (Fastiv district).

It is specified that the experimental format of the compact store EVA Nearby will have an average area of about 60 square meters, which is 3-4 times smaller than the standard EVA store.

"This format is designed to help us meet the needs of consumers where it was previously impossible due to the lack of premises sufficient to open a regular EVA area. EVA Nearby should ensure our presence where it is important for customers," said Viktor Sredniy, operations director of the EVA chain of stores.

The assortment will cover about 2,000 SKUs (in full-format points of the network – 15,000-20,000 SKUs). However, the compact format will also present unique offers with an emphasis on the affordable price segment. The focus is on household chemicals, household goods, basic products for child care, hygiene products and products for body and hair care. There will be no decorative cosmetics and perfumes in the new format. However, the advantage of the EVA Nearby format will be that such a store will perform the function of a point of delivery of online orders.

Investments in opening a store in the EVA Nearby format are up to UAH 500,000, while the launch of a standard EVA store costs UAH 3-5 million depending on the design of the retail outlet, area and initial condition of the premises. Each compact store creates an additional 3-4 jobs.

Currently, EVA Nearby has the status of an experimental format. The strategic potential for the development of the format will be determined by the demonstrated results, which the company plans to evaluate in 2026.

Rush LLC, which manages the EVA network, was founded in 2002. At the beginning of 2025, the network had 1,109 operating stores.