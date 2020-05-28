Facts

12:21 28.05.2020

Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Ukrainian delegation on the beginning of the meeting of Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) for settling the situation in Donbas in a videoconference format on May 27 stressed the necessity to establish termless, unconditional and steady ceasefire.

"In addition, Ukraine insisted on the need for the Russian side to ensure unconditional and unhindered access by the OSCE SMM, in particular, to register possible violations of the ceasefire, to ensure the movement of humanitarian missions. OSCE SMM representatives reported that their patrols recorded traces of heavy equipment on territory of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," a President's Press Office reported on Thursday.

The President's Press Office said that a common understanding between Ukraine and the OSCE of security issues had been reached, which foresees unconditional and full implementation of the mandate of OSCE SMM by all means.

The Ukrainian delegation also noted that during an extraordinary meeting of the TCG on May 22, OSCE representatives have not confirmed the facts of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the working group on security issues, discussion continued on the issue of new sites for the disengagement of forces and weapons.

Tags: #presidents_office #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:07 20.05.2020
Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

Kyiv denies reports alleging that it attacked infrastructure in Luhansk region

12:38 20.05.2020
Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

Zelensky: We added status to Minsk process, only citizens of Ukraine can represent ORDLO

12:03 20.05.2020
Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

Minsk contact group to convene urgently - Zelensky

10:41 20.05.2020
Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

Zelensky ready for meeting in Normandy format, Paris agreements not being fulfilled – Reznikov

14:18 18.05.2020
ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

ORDLO not 'subjects' to the extent that even Russia calls them simply 'Donetsk' and 'Luhansk' – Reznikov

11:55 18.05.2020
Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

Rules of TCG decisions' implementation, control to top agenda of Donbas talks on May 27 - source

16:21 16.05.2020
Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

Yermak, Kuleba to visit Berlin in coming weeks to continue consultations on enhancing effectiveness of Normandy, Minsk process

16:05 16.05.2020
At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

At next TCG meeting Ukraine to show group of its reps who can present Donbas in Minsk process – Yermak

10:55 15.05.2020
Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

10:55 15.05.2020
Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

Elections in ORDLO can be held according to Ukrainian laws, with control over the border, special status of ORDLO cannot be enshrined in Constitution - Ukraine in TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

LATEST

Klitschko: Kyiv has developed algorithm for easing quarantine restrictions

Pentagon moves to provide additional military aid to Ukraine, citing progress on reforms

Ukraine records 477 new cases of COVID-19 over past day, 444 recoveries, 11 deaths – NSDC

Zelensky in talk with Azerbaijani counterpart proposes to breathe new life into GUAM

Cabinet of Ministers approves Lviv's unification with villages, towns affiliated to it

PGO begins production in case against Vice Admiral of Russia's Black Sea Fleet for inciting Ukrainian servicemen to commit state treason

SBI used special unit in Honchar Museum because investigators blocked, force not used –statement

Cooperation between Ukraine, EU aimed at EU membership through implementation of association agreement until 2025 - national program under the auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Ukraine's priority is peaceful resolution to conflict in Donbas - annual program sponsored by Ukraine-NATO Commission

Police arrest four assassins detained for trying to kill leader of intl drug syndicate

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD