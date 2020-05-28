Ukrainian TCG delegation insists on termless, unconditional ceasefire in Donbas

Ukrainian delegation on the beginning of the meeting of Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) (Ukraine, Russia, OSCE) for settling the situation in Donbas in a videoconference format on May 27 stressed the necessity to establish termless, unconditional and steady ceasefire.

"In addition, Ukraine insisted on the need for the Russian side to ensure unconditional and unhindered access by the OSCE SMM, in particular, to register possible violations of the ceasefire, to ensure the movement of humanitarian missions. OSCE SMM representatives reported that their patrols recorded traces of heavy equipment on territory of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine," a President's Press Office reported on Thursday.

The President's Press Office said that a common understanding between Ukraine and the OSCE of security issues had been reached, which foresees unconditional and full implementation of the mandate of OSCE SMM by all means.

The Ukrainian delegation also noted that during an extraordinary meeting of the TCG on May 22, OSCE representatives have not confirmed the facts of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Within the framework of the working group on security issues, discussion continued on the issue of new sites for the disengagement of forces and weapons.