18:28 30.01.2025

Participants of interdepartmental meeting agree on mechanisms for presenting Ukraine's investment opportunities at intl level

Deputy Head of the President's Office Ihor Brusylo held a meeting to prepare for the presentation of potential investment projects, which was attended by Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Yuriy Katsion, representatives of the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Education and Science, as well as the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

As reported by the presidential press service, the meeting participants formed a comprehensive package of Ukrainian proposals within the privatization process of state-owned objects, and also agreed on mechanisms for presenting Ukraine's investment opportunities at the international level.

"International investments are the basis for the restoration, rebuilding and modernization of Ukraine, strengthening its economic potential and ensuring the financial stability of the state," Brusylo said.

The meeting participants also identified priority areas for attracting foreign investment and promising industries for international cooperation.

"The meeting participants also agreed on the developments of a unified approach to the presentation of investment projects and coordination of actions between all departments for the successful implementation of planned initiatives," the statement said.

