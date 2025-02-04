Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 04.02.2025

Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

1 min read
Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has held a meeting with Mathias Schmale, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine.

"In the context of humanitarian response work, we must get used to working in an environment where the war is lasting longer and there is less available international funding," Vereschuk wrote after the meeting.

She identified three main priorities for 2025: an urgent revision of priorities, projects, budgets, teams and work algorithms, including the redistribution of financial and human resources from less important areas to more important ones; increasing the speed of project execution by simplifying procedures and using stricter deadlines; closer coordination with the authorities, which will allow for the correct identification of priorities. This will allow Ukrainian citizens to maximize the benefits of humanitarian response through international funds.

"Today, Mr. Schmale and I agreed to radically strengthen the coordination of authorities with donors and humanitarian operators," Vereschuk added.

Tags: #presidents_office #un

MORE ABOUT

12:09 08.05.2025
President’s Office holds online meeting with Witkoff, Kellogg and diplomatic reps of other countries

President’s Office holds online meeting with Witkoff, Kellogg and diplomatic reps of other countries

20:51 05.05.2025
President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

President’s Office not considering lowering mobilization age to 18 years - Zelenskyy's adviser

20:04 11.04.2025
Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

Ukraine, its partners working to achieve complete ceasefire

20:53 09.04.2025
Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

Civilian casualties surge in March – UN human rights monitors

19:29 07.04.2025
Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

11:31 05.04.2025
Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

Ukraine elected to four UN bodies – Sybiha

19:48 28.03.2025
Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

Guterres: Ukraine has legitimate govt that must be respected

19:01 21.03.2025
Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

Ukraine does not see UN as alternative to contingent or security guarantees – Zelenskyy

19:09 19.03.2025
Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

Forced disappearances in Ukraine by Russian authorities are crimes against humanity – Independent UN Commission

19:46 28.02.2025
Reduction in UN funding from USA leads to aid suspension to Ukraine's regions – Guterres

Reduction in UN funding from USA leads to aid suspension to Ukraine's regions – Guterres

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

AD
AD