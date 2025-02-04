Vereschuk discusses with UN Coordinator Schmale priorities of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in 2025

Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, has held a meeting with Mathias Schmale, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine.

"In the context of humanitarian response work, we must get used to working in an environment where the war is lasting longer and there is less available international funding," Vereschuk wrote after the meeting.

She identified three main priorities for 2025: an urgent revision of priorities, projects, budgets, teams and work algorithms, including the redistribution of financial and human resources from less important areas to more important ones; increasing the speed of project execution by simplifying procedures and using stricter deadlines; closer coordination with the authorities, which will allow for the correct identification of priorities. This will allow Ukrainian citizens to maximize the benefits of humanitarian response through international funds.

"Today, Mr. Schmale and I agreed to radically strengthen the coordination of authorities with donors and humanitarian operators," Vereschuk added.