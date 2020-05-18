Facts

17:53 18.05.2020

Wall partially collapses in five-storey residential building in Odesa, no info about victims reported yet – Emergency Service

A wall has partially collapsed in a five-storey residential building in Odesa, at 10 Torhova Street, at around 16:25, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

"Operations are being carried out to rescue victims and clear the debris. No information about victims has been reported yet," it said.

Forty-two emergency service employees and nine units of equipment are involved in the operations.

According to a local online media, Dumskaya, three apartments were damaged as a result of the collapse. The building was constructed in 1890. Thirty apartments are settled and 41 people are registered in the building.

Tags: #emergency_service #odesa #collapse
