11:36 12.05.2020

Ukroboronprom supplies more than 300 armored vehicles to military since year start

3 min read
During January-May 2020, the enterprises of the armored division of Ukroboronprom group of companies transferred more than 300 new, restored and modernized various armored vehicles to the Defense Ministry, Deputy Director of Ukroboronprom Ihor Fomenko said.

"In general, for the first quarter of 2020, the enterprises, run by the armored equipment department of Ukroboronprom, fulfilled a plan for commodity output of more than UAH 1.7 billion. This is about 2.5 times growth compared to the same period last year. Our champions were Kyiv Armored Plant, Malyshev Plant, and Kharkiv-based Morozov Design Bureau of Engineering. These enterprises showed the most noticeable increase in commodity output, including due to a change in management of these plants and new management approaches initiated by Ukroboronprom," the press service of the state-owned company said.

In particular, in January-April 2020, the volume of commodity output at these enterprises amounted to the following indicators: SOE Kyiv Armored Plant had UAH 406 million, which is almost four times more than in the same period of 2019. Among others, the plant transferred 25 repaired T-72 tanks in January, six overhauled T-72 tanks in March and nine repaired BTR-80 armored personnel carriers in May to the Defense Ministry.

Malyshev Plant had UAH 301 million, some 2.4 times more than in the same period of 2019. Among others, this year the plant manufactured 26 tank engines, namely, six ones in January and ten per month in February and March.

Kharkiv-based Morozov Design Bureau of Engineering had UAH 391 million, some 1.9 times more than in the same period of 2019. Among others, the plant transferred four armored personnel carriers BTR-4E in January, three ones in February, four carriers in March and five armored vehicles in April, respectively, to the Defense Ministry.

"Now there is a signing of new agreements by the concern's armored enterprises with the Defense Ministry already under the new government defense procurement order. We expect that, despite lockdown, we will maintain production rates at the key enterprises involved in the government defense procurement order. So that the work of Ukroboronprom's armored enterprises will continue becoming even more effective, we are working on a strategy for creating a state-owned armored business division, which will unite enterprises engaged in the repair of equipment, the manufacture of components, cases research and create the final product. It will be a complete production cycle," Fomenko said in a comment about plans to transform the concern.

Tags: #defense_ministry #ukroboronprom #vehicles
