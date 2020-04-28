Cabinet won't submit Saakashvili's candidacy for deputy premier this week

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will not submit to the Verkhovna Rada this week the candidacy of Mikheil Saakashvili for the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reforms, a source close to the government told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the agency's interlocutor, the Cabinet of Ministers will not submit Saakashvili's candidacy to the parliament, since there are currently no votes for his appointment as deputy prime minister for reforms.

As previously reported, Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page that he had received an offer to become deputy prime minister for reforms in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Later, Georgian Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze said that the possible appointment of Saakashvili to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for reforms is likely to be perceived in Tbilisi as an unfriendly and unacceptable step from a strategic partner.