Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

The Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 12278 on the elimination of special pensions for prosecutors as a basis, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev said on his Telegram channel.

According to him, at the plenary session of parliament on Tuesday, 239 people's deputies supported the decision, while on March 26, three votes were missing to adopt the draft law as a basis.

"We adopted it. So far in the first version. But we will definitely squeeze this caste in general." Hetmantsev added.

Earlier, Hetmantsev explained that in accordance with the bill, the rules that give prosecutors the opportunity to receive a pension at 35 years of age in the amount of hundreds of thousands of hryvnias are canceled. The head of the committee was also convinced that this is not their main source of income.

"This is a bill that directly torpedoes the personal clan interest of the clan corruption system that has formed and strengthened over the past 30 years in our country and feeds on our money and the future of our children," Hetmantsev said.