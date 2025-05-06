Rada committee recommends ratifying minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation has recommended that the parliament ratify the minerals agreement between the United States and Ukraine, said the head of the committee, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction).

"The committee has just recommended that the Verkhovna Rada ratify the agreement," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

As the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Gerashchenko, reported on telegram the decision to ratify the agreement was supported by nine MPs - members of the committee from the Servant of the People and Batkivschyna factions, the representative of Holos abstained.

According to Gerashchenko, she and her colleague in the faction, Maria Ionova, did not participate in the vote, since European Solidarity had not yet made a political decision on voting for the agreement.

"The committee ignored the proposals of representatives of the opposition factions, in particular, ours and Batkivschyna, that as of the time of ratification, the Verkhovna Rada had not received the text of the agreement on limited partnership, and other reservations that were proposed to be recorded in the preamble of the document," Gerashchenko noted.

As reported, draft law No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States of America on the establishment of the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on May 1.