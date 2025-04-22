Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:31 22.04.2025

Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

1 min read
Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

The Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Activities recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis bill (No. 12170) on establishing liability for the illegal movement, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus said.

The bill proposes to amend the Criminal Code, which provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of eight to 12 years for illegal movement, deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada

MORE ABOUT

12:58 16.04.2025
Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

10:47 09.04.2025
MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

11:00 13.02.2025
Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

Stefanchuk announces break in Rada session, European Solidarity blocks presidium

17:58 13.01.2025
Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

Draft resolution on dismissal of Energy Minister Haluschenko registered in parliament

12:16 17.12.2024
Verkhovna Rada withdraws from consideration bill on building Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 – MP Zhelezniak

Verkhovna Rada withdraws from consideration bill on building Khmelnytsky NPP power units 3 and 4 – MP Zhelezniak

11:43 30.10.2024
Ukrainian Parliament supports audit reform of Accounting Chamber

Ukrainian Parliament supports audit reform of Accounting Chamber

16:43 29.10.2024
Verkhovna Rada agrees to dismiss Kostin as Prosecutor General

Verkhovna Rada agrees to dismiss Kostin as Prosecutor General

18:34 14.10.2024
Zelenskyy to present Plan for Victory in Rada on Oct 16 – Leschenko

Zelenskyy to present Plan for Victory in Rada on Oct 16 – Leschenko

18:14 03.09.2024
Kamyshin, Maliuska, Strilets file resignation letters to Verkhovna Rada

Kamyshin, Maliuska, Strilets file resignation letters to Verkhovna Rada

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

LATEST

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

AD
AD