Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

The Parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Activities recommends that the Verkhovna Rada adopt as a basis bill (No. 12170) on establishing liability for the illegal movement, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus said.

The bill proposes to amend the Criminal Code, which provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of eight to 12 years for illegal movement, deportation, unjustified delay in the repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state.