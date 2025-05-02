Interfax-Ukraine
19:15 02.05.2025

Govt distributes UAH 540 mln in subventions to regions for modernization of vocational, professional pre-higher education institutions – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is distributing UAH 540 million in subventions to regions for the modernization of vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said, opening a government meeting on Friday.

"Today we are making decisions on further investments in education and our ability to carry out reconstruction thanks to qualified personnel... We are talking about the modernization of laboratories of vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions, as well as ensuring energy efficiency and safety of these educational spaces," he said.

According to the head of government, funds will be allocated for more than 100 educational institutions that train engineers, turners, builders, technologists, machine operators "and other specialists without whom reconstruction is impossible." "The restoration of Ukraine will become the largest such project in Europe in the last 70 years. And we are preparing for its implementation today. We are forming strategic partnerships. We are creating an architecture of reconstruction. We are investing in human capital," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #subsidies #education #cabinet_of_ministers

