Govt allocates over UAH 26 mln for purchase of modern medical vehicles - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated over UAH 26 million for purchase of modern medical vehicles, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today we are strengthening the capabilities of our medicine. We are allocating over UAH 26 million for purchase of modern medical vehicles," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, updating the medical vehicle fleet means prompt response, which is often key to saving a person's life.