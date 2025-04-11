Ukraine's govt formalizes involvement of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in emergency prevention and response

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has formally authorized the involvement of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in activities aimed at preventing emergencies and mitigating their consequences.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the decision was adopted at a government meeting on Friday and announced via his Telegram channel.

Specifically, amendments were made to the regulation on the Unified State Civil Protection System, clarifying the legal basis for involving the URCS in emergency-related efforts on a voluntary or contractual basis.

The amendments also specify procedures for exchanging information on threats or occurrences of emergencies and the progress of their resolution.