Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:36 11.04.2025

Ukraine's govt formalizes involvement of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in emergency prevention and response

1 min read
Ukraine's govt formalizes involvement of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in emergency prevention and response

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has formally authorized the involvement of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in activities aimed at preventing emergencies and mitigating their consequences.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the decision was adopted at a government meeting on Friday and announced via his Telegram channel.

Specifically, amendments were made to the regulation on the Unified State Civil Protection System, clarifying the legal basis for involving the URCS in emergency-related efforts on a voluntary or contractual basis.

The amendments also specify procedures for exchanging information on threats or occurrences of emergencies and the progress of their resolution.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:53 11.04.2025
URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

URCS volunteers support victims of Russian air attacks on Zhytomyr region, Dnipro

17:06 10.04.2025
Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

Children's mobile brigade of Ukrainian Red Cross in Rivne region provides over 2,400 consultations per year

15:54 10.04.2025
About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

12:10 10.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

Ukrainian Red Cross Society works in areas affected by Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv

15:47 09.04.2025
Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

Over 400 people formalize charity card of Ukrainian Red Cross Society in March

11:16 09.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of enemy UAV attack on Dnipro and Kharkiv

13:11 08.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross receives 15 ambulances from foreign colleagues

Ukrainian Red Cross receives 15 ambulances from foreign colleagues

16:53 07.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

13:31 07.04.2025
Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

14:19 05.04.2025
URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

Pistorius: Given Russia's ongoing aggression, peace in Ukraine appears unattainable in near future

British Defense Minister announces GBP 350 mln package to support Ukrainian frontline fighters

LATEST

CRH risks losing EUR 100 mln in Ukrainian assets following court's revocation of antitrust clearance for Dyckerhoff deal

Zelensky: We have info that at least several hundred Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russian occupation forces

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

Ukraine needs ten Patriot air defense systems – Zelenskyy

Special Operations Forces capture 14 russians in Kursk region

Norway to help arm AFU brigades with modern weapons and armored vehicles - Umerov following meeting with counterpart

Air Force and Air Defense shoot down 2,500 cruise missiles, almost 100 ballistic missiles, 17,500 attack UAVs since 2022 – Ihnat

PM: Ukraine to intensify talks on Association Agreement with EU in coming weeks

EU to allocate over EUR 23 bln in aid to Ukraine this year – Kallas

Zelenskyy enacts sanctions against Russian propagandists and shadow fleet

AD
AD