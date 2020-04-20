Visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy prolonged until April 25 – Stepanov

A visit by 20 Ukrainian medical volunteers to Italy for the assistance during fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak was prolonged until April 25, Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Their visit was supposed to last for two weeks, but the Italian side has asked to prolong the stay of our medical workers in Italy by one more week, until April 25. After consultations with our specialists, we prolonged the visit. So, they will return on April 25," he told a press briefing on Monday.

As reported, 20 Ukrainian doctors went to Italy on April 4. Interior Minister of Ukraine Arsen Avakov said that there are anesthetists, resuscitators, infectious disease specialists, therapists, and also nurses among the Ukrainian doctors who work in Italy for two weeks.

Avakov said that the Ukrainian side will provide the doctors with personal protective means, while Italy will provide them with work and accommodation.

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, in turn, said on Facebook that the Ukrainian doctors should learn the experience of combating COVID-19 in Italy and conduct training broadcasts through Zoom for thousands of Ukrainian infectious disease doctors and epidemiologists.