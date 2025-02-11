Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 11.02.2025

Electronic queues to be introduced soon for passage of military medical commissions

Iryna Vereschuk, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, announced the introduction of electronic queues for military medical commissions in the near future.

"Today we have held another interdepartmental working meeting on the reform of the medical and social expert commissions (MSEC). Electronic queues will soon be used in military medical commissions. It's still in test mode," Vereschuk wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

She announced her intention to visit several military medical commissions "to personally communicate with people there."

"Our goal is to drastically reduce queues and increase speed," Vereschuk explained.

