Italian PM, dpty PM condemn Russian missile attack on Sumy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13854

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the Russian attack on Sumy runs counter to US President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and that efforts to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine will continue.

"On this holy day of Palm Sunday, Russia has carried out another horrific and vile attack in Sumy, which has once again claimed the lives of innocent civilians, including, unfortunately, children. I strongly condemn these unacceptable acts of violence, which run counter to any real efforts for peace promoted by President Trump and which Italy strongly supports, together with Europe and other international partners," Meloni said in a statement published on the Italian government's website.

She expressed condolences to the victims, their families, and the entire Ukrainian people. "We will continue to work to stop this barbarity," the head of the Italian government added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Antonio Tajani, in response to the Russian strike on Sumy, declared his support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

"I pray for the victims and the wounded in Sumy. A serious attack on civilians on Palm Sunday. We strongly reaffirm our support for Ukraine in defending its people from Russian attacks and its territorial integrity. The government seeks a just peace and an end to this violence," Tajani wrote on social media.

As reported, as a result of the strike by Russian ballistic missiles on the center of Sumy, 34 people were killed, including two children, and 119 were injured, about 40 people are in hospital, 11 of whom are in serious condition. The strikes targeted the educational building of the local university and a trolleybus.