Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) has announced a EUR 6 million grant competition for demining operations in war-affected frontline regions of Ukraine. The maximum funding per project is EUR 1.8 million.

According to Ukraine's Ministry of Economy, projects should focus on both technical and non-technical land surveys and must include public awareness campaigns about mine threats.

Kharkiv region has been designated the top priority, as 55 out of its 56 municipalities have been impacted by the war.

"This is the first time a partner country has allocated funds specifically for demining Ukraine's land while also involving Ukrainian demining operators. I believe this cooperation will accelerate the process of reclaiming contaminated territories and strengthen collaboration – not only at the institutional level but also between organizations and companies working to make Ukraine's land safe again," said First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Only nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply, although they may collaborate with commercial demining operators as project partners.

Applications are open until May 11, 2025, with a project duration of up to 15 months.