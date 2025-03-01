Economy

16:02 01.03.2025

Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

2 min read
Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak, signed an agreement on a EUR13 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday evening.

"We thank Italy for supporting the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector. This assistance will allow us to purchase the necessary equipment and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in conditions when the enemy is mercilessly attacking energy facilities, and Ukrainian energy workers are restoring the damaged ones around the clock," Andarak noted.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on the basis of the Energy Community Secretariat.

Currently, the announced contributions of partners to the fund amount to over EUR1 billion. Among the donors of the fund are the public and private sectors from over 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, thanks to which Ukrainian energy companies are able to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new capacities.

Tags: #support #energy #italy

MORE ABOUT

16:56 01.03.2025
Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

Norway intends to increase support for Ukraine

14:47 01.03.2025
Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

Australia supports Ukraine in difficult times

14:41 01.03.2025
New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

New Zealand remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine – PM

11:28 01.03.2025
We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

We will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes – Stubb

21:00 25.02.2025
President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

11:14 25.02.2025
Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

20:22 24.02.2025
FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

FAO intends to support 406,900 Ukrainian farmers in 2025

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

11:40 18.02.2025
Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

Partners support DTEK's energy sustainability projects, understand their importance for collective energy security - CEO

11:06 17.02.2025
Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

Energy workers restore heating in Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv after drone attack

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

LATEST

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF seventh review

Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on EFF Seventh Review

Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine should reach pre-war electricity consumption in 15 years, but energy mix will change significantly - Ukrenergo

Ukrtelecom sees revenue rise by 4.6% in 2024

Oschadbank, ECU partner on joint program to develop energy infrastructure in local communities

Joint U.S.-Ukraine Fund to be replenished through new projects via state budget – Minister of Economy

Biosphere Corporation plans to increase revenue by 20% in 2025

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

AD