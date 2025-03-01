Italy to contribute EUR13 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Italian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Carlo Formosa, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak, signed an agreement on a EUR13 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, the Ministry of Energy reported on Friday evening.

"We thank Italy for supporting the restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector. This assistance will allow us to purchase the necessary equipment and strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in conditions when the enemy is mercilessly attacking energy facilities, and Ukrainian energy workers are restoring the damaged ones around the clock," Andarak noted.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in April 2022 on the joint initiative of Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko and the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on the basis of the Energy Community Secretariat.

Currently, the announced contributions of partners to the fund amount to over EUR1 billion. Among the donors of the fund are the public and private sectors from over 30 countries, including EU member states, the United Kingdom and the United States, international and regional organizations.

During its operation, the fund has become an effective tool for providing international assistance in the energy sector, thanks to which Ukrainian energy companies are able to restore energy facilities after Russian attacks, carry out repairs, and install new capacities.