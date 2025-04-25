Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:50 25.04.2025

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy


There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in the Ukrainian army, each case of mobilization is checked separately by the Ground Forces and the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In Ukraine, there are now 800,000 or 600,000 people who volunteered for the army. This was the law on mobilization, but people voluntarily went to defend Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

The president noted that one can have different attitudes towards mobilization, but mobilization has existed since the beginning of the war, in accordance with martial law legislation.

"We want there to be a just peace, calm, and there would be nothing, neither mobilization nor martial law. But while there is war, while we have the law, there is mobilization," Zelenskyy added.

