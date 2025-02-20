WHO supports 920 medical institutions, installs 11 modular primary health care institutions in Ukraine in 2024

WHO supported 920 medical institutions in Ukraine during 2024, installed 11 modular primary health care institutions and one modular emergency medical aid point, said WHO Representative in Ukraine, Head of the WHO Country Office Jarno Habicht.

"Besides the war challenges, we were able to reach 4.7 million people directly and indirectly in 2024 through a variety of implemented emergency activities and support of 920 health institutions, distributing 780 metric tonnes of medical supplies and equipment to ensure uninterrupted health care. Moreover, we continued installation of modular primary healthcare (PHC) facilities, established 11 units and one emergency medical care basepoints," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"Such modular units can be moved to another place if the situation changes which was done already once. Last year, thanks to financial support of the European Union, another 12 modular PHC centers were established, supporting the temporary restoration of health infrastructure," he said.

"Mobile medical teams have also been essential in extending healthcare services to remote and conflict-affected regions. In the past 12 months, these 20 teams of healthcare workers provided over 24,000 consultations to populations in eight contact line regions otherwise cut off from regular healthcare services. Mobile teams received essential equipment, consumables, and medications from WHO to provide medical care in remote locations. This response intervention was organized in line with the organization`s experience in response to other emergencies," he added.