Facts
12:35 06.02.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over generators to two medical institutions in Kharkiv region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has handed over generators to two medical institutions in Kharkiv region.

“We support medical institutions in Kharkiv region: the regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has handed over 30 kW generators to two important medical institutions in the region,” the URCS announced on Thursday on Facebook.

From now on, the Merefa Central District Hospital, an institution with a 300-bed fund, has a backup power source. The hospital is included in the network of the Kharkiv hospital district as a cluster healthcare institution. It provides a wide range of medical services: surgery, traumatology, therapy, rehabilitation, palliative care and other services. In 2024, about 15,000 patients were treated in hospitals.

City Dental Clinic No. 1 of the Kharkiv City Council now has a backup power source to ensure uninterrupted operation in blackouts - an institution with an 82-year history, where 24 highly qualified dentists work, including specialists in pediatrics. In 2024, more than 30,000 patients received emergency dental care, even in difficult war conditions.

Tags: #medical #generators #kharkiv #urcs

