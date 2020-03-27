Three patients with COVID-19 recovered in Chernivtsi region, condition of others hasn't worsened over the day - Regional administration

Two patients were discharged from the infectious ward of the Chernivtsi City Hospital No. 1 on Friday morning, who recovered from the coronavirus infection COVID-19, and another child was discharged from the hospital on Thursday evening.

The condition of COVID-19 patients in the Chernivtsi region, who continue their treament in the regional clinical hospital, has not worsened over a day, Chernivtsi Regional State Administration reported on Facebook.

"As of 13:00 on March 27, a patient in serious condition with suspicion of COVID-19 is placed in the Chernivtsi City Hospital No. 1. He is put under oxygen donation. The results of his analyzes are expected tonight, on March 27," it said.