Facts

15:53 27.10.2021

We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

1 min read
We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there is no and will not be compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine.

"According to the plan, at least 1.5 million people a week should be vaccinated, so that by the end of the year we have time to vaccinate the majority of the adult population with at least the first dose. But we have a small gap between the first and second doses," Shmyhal said at a briefing during the trips to Donetsk region on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that there is a good rate of vaccination in Ukraine at the moment, which he does not want to slow down.

"We do not have compulsory vaccination and will not have it: it is illegal, it is not found anywhere in the world," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #coronavirus #vaccination
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:14 23.10.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

Ukrzaliznytsia to open vaccination points against COVID-19 at railway stations in all regional centers

13:11 22.10.2021
Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

Liashko: With 70% vaccination of population, Ukraine to be able to cancel quarantine restrictions

09:39 21.10.2021
Kyiv on verge of 'red zone', 98% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated - Klitschko

Kyiv on verge of 'red zone', 98% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated - Klitschko

14:10 09.10.2021
Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

17:13 28.09.2021
Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Teachers of Ukrainian universities actively getting vaccinated against COVID-19

18:41 27.09.2021
Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

Founder of MAFIA restaurant chain wants to vaccinate about 90% of employees against COVID-19 by Nov

14:37 08.09.2021
Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

Health Ministry proposes to give more rights to vaccinated people amid quarantine

13:16 01.09.2021
Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

Vaccination of teachers, parents can provide opportunity for schools to work in new academic year – UNICEF

15:56 19.08.2021
Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

Klitschko calls on Ukrainians to get vaccinated, despite readiness of hospitals for autumn wave of COVID-19

15:42 18.08.2021
Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Govt allows persons with one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to cross border without self-isolation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

General Commerce buys Bilshovyk plant in Kyiv at auction for UAH 1.429 bln

Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Khmelnytsky and Chernihiv regions to be in 'red' zone on COVID-19 from Oct 30

Ukrainian ombudswoman Denisova to visit Saakashvili in Georgian jail on Wed

Ukraine registers 22,574 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukrainians can enter Denmark without COVID-19 test, self-isolation upon presentation of EU COVID-19 certificate

Court suspends consideration of PrivatBank's cassation to terminate NFP's loan obligations pending consideration of similar case by Grand Chamber

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas as result of unidentified explosive devices dropped by Russia-led forces

In Kyiv, 66% of beds with oxygen supply are occupied - mayor

Appeals Chamber of HACC confiscates assets of MP Kiva worth UAH 1.25 mln

Ukrainian ombudswoman says Saakashvili's health has seriously worsened

Zelensky fires Kozyr from post of head of Kherson Regional Administration, appoints Dpty Chairman of Regional Council Lahuta to this post

Shmyhal opens Citizen Security Center in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region

Ukraine, United States completing work on updated charter of strategic partnership

General Commerce buys Bilshovyk plant in Kyiv at auction for UAH 1.429 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD