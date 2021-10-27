We do not have compulsory vaccination, it is illegal - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that there is no and will not be compulsory vaccination against coronavirus in Ukraine.

"According to the plan, at least 1.5 million people a week should be vaccinated, so that by the end of the year we have time to vaccinate the majority of the adult population with at least the first dose. But we have a small gap between the first and second doses," Shmyhal said at a briefing during the trips to Donetsk region on Wednesday.

The prime minister said that there is a good rate of vaccination in Ukraine at the moment, which he does not want to slow down.

"We do not have compulsory vaccination and will not have it: it is illegal, it is not found anywhere in the world," Shmyhal said.