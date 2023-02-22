Facts

19:18 22.02.2023

Kranken COVID variant cases registered in four regions of Ukraine – Public Health Center

The Kranken COVID variant cases have been registered in four regions of Ukraine – Sumy, Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Ternopil regions, according to the Public Health Center of the Health Ministry of Ukraine.

This week a reference laboratory for the diagnostics of HIV/AIDS, viral and especially dangerous pathogens after sequencing confirmed mutation of the Omicron XBB.1.5 COVID variant in three more regions of Ukraine – Zakarpattia, Odesa, and Ternopil regions. Earlier, the Kraken variant was recorded in Sumy region.

"Such developments were predictable. Although omicron itself is tolerated easier, however, it can be transmitted faster. This is an additional load on the healthcare system," Head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of the Health Ministry of Ukraine Oksana Koshalko said.

As reported, in late January 2023, the first case of the Omicron COVID variant, also known as Kraken, was registered in Ukraine. The case was registered in Sumy region in a person who did not get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

