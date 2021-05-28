Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

The main restrictions, which have been imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, have been lifted in Moldova due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

The restaurant and hotel businesses are returning to routine operation, but the requirement for observing a one-meter social distance is still in place, the press service for the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

State Secretary of the Moldovan Health Ministry Igor Curov clarified that the lifting of restrictions does not apply to the operations of nightclubs, discos and karaoke, and the capacity of halls in cafes and other establishments should not exceed 50%.

"Recreation centers and amusement parks are resuming their work. Organization of activities for children's recreation camps is allowed. Theaters will open, and various outdoor performances are allowed," Curov said.

The mask mandate outdoors has been canceled, but the mask-wearing requirement is still being maintained indoors and on public transport, as well as at meetings and public events.

Curov invited Chisinau residents to join a vaccination marathon, which will be held at the Palace of the Republic from May 28 to May 30. "To avoid crowds, there will be several streams for entry. All types of vaccines will be available for them, with the exception of Pfizer. Anyone can be vaccinated without prior registration, but with identification," he said.

Since March 2, almost 380,000 people have been vaccinated in Moldova, including more than 60,000 with two doses. More than 10% of the population was vaccinated with the first dose. This number does not include citizens who have Romanian citizenship and have been vaccinated in this neighboring country.

In May, the number of new cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths dropped sharply in Moldova. This week, the number of cases does not exceed 100 people per day, which is 20 times less than in the second half of March. The number of deaths from coronavirus has decreased from 40-45 per day to five to seven people.

On Thursday, 77 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Moldova, five people died from complications, 119 people recovered. The total number of cases of infection since the outbreak of the pandemic is 254,985, and 247,135 people have recovered. The total coronavirus death toll reached 6,093. Currently, 1,757 people are sick with COVID-19.