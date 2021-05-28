Facts

11:32 28.05.2021

Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

2 min read
Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

The main restrictions, which have been imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic, have been lifted in Moldova due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation.

The restaurant and hotel businesses are returning to routine operation, but the requirement for observing a one-meter social distance is still in place, the press service for the Moldovan Health Ministry said on Thursday.

State Secretary of the Moldovan Health Ministry Igor Curov clarified that the lifting of restrictions does not apply to the operations of nightclubs, discos and karaoke, and the capacity of halls in cafes and other establishments should not exceed 50%.

"Recreation centers and amusement parks are resuming their work. Organization of activities for children's recreation camps is allowed. Theaters will open, and various outdoor performances are allowed," Curov said.

The mask mandate outdoors has been canceled, but the mask-wearing requirement is still being maintained indoors and on public transport, as well as at meetings and public events.

Curov invited Chisinau residents to join a vaccination marathon, which will be held at the Palace of the Republic from May 28 to May 30. "To avoid crowds, there will be several streams for entry. All types of vaccines will be available for them, with the exception of Pfizer. Anyone can be vaccinated without prior registration, but with identification," he said.

Since March 2, almost 380,000 people have been vaccinated in Moldova, including more than 60,000 with two doses. More than 10% of the population was vaccinated with the first dose. This number does not include citizens who have Romanian citizenship and have been vaccinated in this neighboring country.

In May, the number of new cases of COVID-19 and coronavirus-related deaths dropped sharply in Moldova. This week, the number of cases does not exceed 100 people per day, which is 20 times less than in the second half of March. The number of deaths from coronavirus has decreased from 40-45 per day to five to seven people.

On Thursday, 77 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Moldova, five people died from complications, 119 people recovered. The total number of cases of infection since the outbreak of the pandemic is 254,985, and 247,135 people have recovered. The total coronavirus death toll reached 6,093. Currently, 1,757 people are sick with COVID-19.

Tags: #moldova #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:16 29.04.2021
Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

Ukrainian scientists say Indian strain of COVID-19 less dangerous than British

17:16 24.04.2021
UIA resumes flights to Moldova

UIA resumes flights to Moldova

13:59 21.04.2021
Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

Shmyhal asks Ukrainians to stay at home during May holidays, Easter

17:08 03.04.2021
Some 2,053 new patients with coronavirus, 50 people died in Kyiv in 24 hours – city mayor

Some 2,053 new patients with coronavirus, 50 people died in Kyiv in 24 hours – city mayor

13:14 02.04.2021
Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

Some 81% of beds occupied in communal medical institutions of Kyiv - mayor

20:11 01.04.2021
South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

South African strain of COVID-19 detected in two Ukrainian regions, British seen in all – health minister

13:44 31.03.2021
In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

In Kyiv, 1,100 new cases of COVID-19 detected per day, 80% beds occupied - Klitschko

12:28 15.03.2021
Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

Poroshenko calls for urgent meeting of NSDC on situation with spread of COVID-19

15:49 05.02.2021
British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

British, South African strains of COVID-19 not identified in Ukraine – Stepanov

17:08 30.01.2021
There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

There are now 18,302 COVID-19 patients in Ukrainian hospitals – Stepanov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

Number of daily COVID-19 cases declining in Ukraine

Zelensky, EC President von der Leyen discuss intensification of efforts to supply vaccines to Ukraine against COVID-19, cooperation Crimean Platform format

EU to allocate EUR 25.4 mln to help residents affected by conflict in Donbas - von der Leyen

LATEST

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service ex-head Hvozd died – MFA

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

Ukraine participates in NATO summits from 2014, but for two years we not been invited – Poroshenko

Kryvonos says Ukraine not to be granted MAP at NATO summit in June

Boris Lozhkin has been re-elected as Vice President of the World Jewish Congress for the next four years

U.S., other NATO members should increase security assistance to Ukraine to resolve Donbas conflict – Bolton

Ukraine closes airspace for Belarusian aircraft from May 29

OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

Agreement on use of Slovak airspace by Uzhgorod airport will come into effect on June 5 - PM Heger

Working group to prepare bill on secondary education reform for second reading, created in Rada - Shkarlet

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD