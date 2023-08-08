Facts

19:18 08.08.2023

Ukraine to continue identifying existing strains of coronavirus disease, their mutations in 2023-2024 epidemic season – Kuzin

Ukraine will continue to identify the existing strains of the coronavirus disease and their mutations during the 2023-2024 epidemic season.

The Health Ministry of Ukraine said referring to Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin, who is also the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine, that specialists of the disease control and prevention centers in each region will continue to take samples and study strains and their mutations in laboratories.

Kuzin also said that at present there are around 14 various strains of the coronavirus disease in Ukraine.

He also called on Ukrainians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, more than 12 million Ukrainians have not received the first booster vaccine against COVID-19. The recommended vaccination course for COVID-19 includes five vaccines: it is necessary to take the first booster doze five months after the first course of vaccination. The second booster doze is recommended to all adults with an interval of at least four months after the first one. Also, vaccination against COVID-19 is allowed in Ukraine for children aged more than 5 years old.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus disease pandemic, more than 5.5 million cases were recorded in Ukraine. The risk group includes people with chronic diseases and people older than 60 years old.

