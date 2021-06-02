Press Conferences

15:57 02.06.2021

Ukrainians become more serious about danger of COVID-19, but almost half do not intend to get vaccinated - poll

3 min read

KYIV. June 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) - Half of Ukrainians, mostly older, consider coronavirus infection a serious disease, there is a tendency to treat COVID-19 as a dangerous disease, according to a survey conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF).

Presenting the results of a sociological study at the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Doctor of Sociological Sciences Oleksandr Shulha said that since February 2021, the Ukrainian Institute for the Future has conducted polls on the seriousness of Ukrainians' perception of the coronavirus.

"We see that now 50% of respondents consider it not only a real and dangerous disease. If we compare it with February, when we first conducted a study on this issue, then it was 41%. That is, the number of those who believe that the coronavirus is not only a serious, but also a dangerous disease has increased significantly," he said.

According to him, the number of those who believe that the danger of COVID-19 should not be exaggerated has decreased: 37% of respondents thought so in February and 27% of those surveyed think so in May.

"People have begun to take the coronavirus and its dangers more seriously," he concluded.

At the same time, as Shulha emphasized, the number of "coronavirus" skeptics remains practically unchanged: as in February, in May, 3% of Ukrainians continue to believe that the coronavirus does not exist at all. In May, 14% of respondents perceived COVID-19 as a common disease like ARVI or influenza, and 15% of respondents think so in February.

Shulha also stressed that, according to the study, the attitude towards COVID-19 depends on the age of the respondent.

"Young people tend to take the coronavirus less seriously. Among the older generation, 57% consider this disease serious, and among young people only 38%," he said.

As for the attitude towards vaccination, according to the survey, it has not changed significantly. The number of those who do not intend to be vaccinated, regardless of the availability of the vaccine, practically does not change - 44% of respondents in February and 45% in May.

The number of those who intend to get vaccinated remains approximately the same, given the country of origin of the vaccine: in February it was 18% of respondents, and in May - 20%.

At the same time, the number of those who want to get vaccinated no matter what, increased from 8% to 13%, respectively.

The survey was conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future in May 2021. Some 2,400 respondents were interviewed throughout Ukraine. The sampling error does not exceed 2%.

Tags: #conference #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 01.06.2021
Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

Necessary to create system for prevention of orphan diseases in Ukraine – opinion

13:53 30.05.2021
A unique rehabilitation program for patients with post-COVID syndrome has been developed in Truskavets

A unique rehabilitation program for patients with post-COVID syndrome has been developed in Truskavets

16:48 28.05.2021
Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

11:32 28.05.2021
Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

Moldova eases coronavirus-related restrictions

19:58 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

Poroshenko's defense rejects accusation of delaying familiarization with 'Semochko case' materials

19:36 26.05.2021
Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

16:09 19.05.2021
Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

Over 30% of Ukrainians believe Medvedchuk causing greatest harm to Ukraine – poll

15:13 19.05.2021
Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believe that Medvedchuk should receive maximum criminal punishment – UIF poll

14:45 13.05.2021
Vast majority of Ukrainians oppose sale of land, support referendum – sociologist

Vast majority of Ukrainians oppose sale of land, support referendum – sociologist

12:27 05.05.2021
Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

Over half of Ukrainians call war of Soviet Union against Nazi Germany 'Great Patriotic War' – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Zelensky able to become center of power, starts to behave like monarch – political scientists

More than half of Ukrainians believe that Victory Day should be celebrated on May 9 - poll

Zelensky, Boiko lead rating of candidates for presidential elections – poll

Four political parties may enter Rada: Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – poll

Pilot project on national geospatial data infrastructure to be presented in May - Agriculture Minister

We want justice, to find out reason for getting into sanctions lists – Prometey

Land reform without timely adoption of judicial reform, infrastructure development will have negative consequences – experts

Land reform without timely adoption of judicial reform, infrastructure development will have negative consequences – experts

Four political parties confidently enter Rada – UIF poll

Most Ukrainians think country moving in wrong direction – UIF poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD